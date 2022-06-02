Springfield native to continue to serve at-risk youth in new location on southside

An ex-Springfield basketball star is using a former community school in the southside as the center of a program he hopes will help support at-risk youth by focusing on mental health and trauma.
James Cooper said the idea is to incorporate sports training, after school tutoring as well as enlisting the services of mental health specialist in order to provide a safe space for area youth.
The transition to his new space this month at 501 S. Wittenberg Ave., follows Cooper opening a recreation center late last year at the Southern Valley shopping center that was named after Cooper’s late brother George Walker Jr. Walker was fatally shot in 2014.
Cooper said that he decided to close the recreation center at Southern Valley two months ago, citing mounting costs as he is funding the operation himself. He is now moving his vision to South Wittenberg in a building that used to be a school and later housed Inside Out and the City of God church.
Now the property, which was until recently unoccupied, is under the ownership of a mutual friend of Cooper who was interested in his idea. Cooper said that services he aimed to offer at the recreation center will continue in the new space.
Right now, Cooper is hosting open gyms at the new space’s basketball court. He is setting up boxing equipment and workout routines in the new location as well. There is also a library that will be used for tutoring and group sessions. Cooper said that he is also working with AS1 Community Wellness Group, which will provide counseling services.
Cooper said his mission is to provide a space for area youths, with the goal of fostering a positive environment and addressing the trauma that many face.
He added that he is continually motivated by the memory of Walker, who died at the age of 20. Cooper said that he wants to make sure that others do not have to share his pain.
Cooper starred at South High School in the early 2000s as a basketball player, earning a scholarship to the College of Wooster, where he became one of the school’s all-time leading scorers and hall of fame inductee.
He has used that experience to help connect with local young men through the creation of Brake the Cycle last year. The idea was to use his basketball and life skills as building blocks to help facilitate discussions and workshops around many issues young men may face in the city.
