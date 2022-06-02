Springfield native to continue to serve at-risk youth in new location on southside

Right now, Cooper is hosting open gyms at the new space’s basketball court. He is setting up boxing equipment and workout routines in the new location as well. There is also a library that will be used for tutoring and group sessions. Cooper said that he is also working with AS1 Community Wellness Group, which will provide counseling services.

Springfield native and former basketball star James Cooper stands in the gymnasium of a former community school on South Wittenberg Avenue. That space will serve as the new location for Cooper's program that aims to provide sports training, mental health services and other activities for area youth. Hasan Karim/Staff

Cooper said his mission is to provide a space for area youths, with the goal of fostering a positive environment and addressing the trauma that many face.

He added that he is continually motivated by the memory of Walker, who died at the age of 20. Cooper said that he wants to make sure that others do not have to share his pain.

Cooper starred at South High School in the early 2000s as a basketball player, earning a scholarship to the College of Wooster, where he became one of the school’s all-time leading scorers and hall of fame inductee.

He has used that experience to help connect with local young men through the creation of Brake the Cycle last year. The idea was to use his basketball and life skills as building blocks to help facilitate discussions and workshops around many issues young men may face in the city.