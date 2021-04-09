Springfield Regional Medical Center recognized for maternity care

“Our team is humbled to be recognized by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for meeting the rigorous quality standards and criteria for maternity care. This is what we are meant to do and this designation is a testament to our team’s commitment of providing high-quality and compassionate care right here at home,” Osterholt added.

The news release from Mercy Health states that racial and ethnic disparities are persistent and widespread across maternal health care, primarily driven by socioeconomic status, geographic location and implicit provider bias.

To help address these gaps in care, the maternity care program enhanced its quality evaluation to address factors such as preventable or treatable pregnancy-related conditions, high utilization of caesarean sections, and racial and ethnic disparities in maternal healthcare.