Springfield Regional Medical Center recognized for maternity care

Mercy Health’s Springfield Regional Medical Center has been recognized by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio for its maternity care, especially in dealing with disparities.
The hospital’s work in that area of health care earned it the designation of being part of the Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care Program.
That designation includes assessments of internal quality improvement, data collection and dissemination, and internal protocols that better address clinical quality and equity issues in maternity care, according to a recent news release from Mercy Health.
As part of that evaluation cycle, facilities must collect race ethnicity data, have a maternal quality improvement program and have dedicated protocols and procedures for the management of hypertension and hemorrhage, the release added.
“Having a newborn is one of the most exciting and memorable times in a person’s life,” said Dr. Shawn Osterholt, an OB/GYN at Springfield Regional Medical Center.
“Our team is humbled to be recognized by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for meeting the rigorous quality standards and criteria for maternity care. This is what we are meant to do and this designation is a testament to our team’s commitment of providing high-quality and compassionate care right here at home,” Osterholt added.
The news release from Mercy Health states that racial and ethnic disparities are persistent and widespread across maternal health care, primarily driven by socioeconomic status, geographic location and implicit provider bias.
To help address these gaps in care, the maternity care program enhanced its quality evaluation to address factors such as preventable or treatable pregnancy-related conditions, high utilization of caesarean sections, and racial and ethnic disparities in maternal healthcare.