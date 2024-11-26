Breaking: Springfield police investigating second shooting, crash of Tuesday morning

The Springfield Police and State Highway Patrol investigate a scene in an alley between Johnny Lytle and Southern Avenue Tuesday. BILL LACKEY/Staff

Springfield police are investigating a shooting and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash around Southern and Johnny Lytle avenues Tuesday morning.

According to police at the scene, the crash happened in an alley between Johnny Lytle and Southern avenues, and one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a shooting on Southern Avenue.

Police would not say if the shooting and crash were connected, or if the incidents were related to another shooting and crash Tuesday morning at Main and Belmont.

Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll was at the scene of the Southern Avenue incident.

This story will be updated.

