25CV0600: Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Nicholas Hilliard, NewRez LLC, Nina Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse if any of Nicholas Hilliard, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Joel D. Winget, 29, of Springfield, machinist and Summer R. Riley, 28, of Springfield, teacher.

Daryn T. McKinnon, 30, of New Carlisle, electrical engineer and Hind A. El Hajj Moussa, 27, of New Carlisle, mechanical engineer.

Jessica M. Cantrell, 36, of Springfield, health care provider and Charles J. Pyles, 47, of Springfield, Taco Bell.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.