Current cases:
25CV0601: Nations Lending Corporation v. Kristopher L. Haynes, Unknown Spouse If Any Of Kristopher L. Haynes, State Of Ohio Department Of Taxation, Treasurer Of Clark County, United States Of America, foreclosure.
25CV0602: Antonio M. Johnson v. BLS Trucking, Inc., Stephanie Mccloud CEO Administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal.
25CV0603: Albert E. McNeill, Tschinesh Y. McNeill v. Enchantment Investments, LLC, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.