Sharee N. Dean, 32, of 429 E. John St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kroger, release written, released on own recognizance bond.

Fernando Diez, 28, of 338 Forrest Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, traffic control device, bench warrant ordered.

Eddie Garcia, 21, of 216 E. Cassilly St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Richard L. Miller II, 46, of 1940 Primm Drive, Apt. H, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Abdul A. Muhammad, 47, of Xenia, request for bail, continued, to be transported.

D’Kazi Phelps, 35, of 120 W. Mulberry St. #209, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Cayden D. Barnes, 20, of 5180 Old Springfield Road, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Hunter M. Hall, 26, of 7101 Old Clifton Road, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, electronic monitoring, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due Sept. 9, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $375.

Isreal L. Howard, 51, of 1581 Cora St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Stephen D. Smith II, 56, of 397 Mount Joy St., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, jail suspended on condition compliance with all terms, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, no alcohol related offenses for 1 year, fine/costs due Sept. 10, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $375.