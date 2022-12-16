Springfield police get $162,000 body camera grant

The Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program is part of DeWine’s ongoing efforts to help outfit Ohio’s law enforcement agencies with body camera technology. DeWine launched the program in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly in the state’s 2022-2023 operating budget.

The grant program totals $10 million over the biennium, according to the release.

Ohio’s Office of Criminal Justice Services, which is administering the grant program, received $11.4 million worth of grant requests for this round of funding.

All qualifying agencies that applied for grants to establish new body-worn camera programs received funding, and the remaining funds went to existing programs to upgrade aging cameras, add storage capacity, or hire record-retention personnel, according to the release.