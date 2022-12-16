Springfield police get $162,000 body camera grant

The Springfield Police Division was awarded $162,586 from the Ohio governor’s office to help cover costs for body camera programs.
The Springfield award is a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement on Friday about nearly $4.9 million being awarded to local law enforcement agencies across the state.
A total of 112 law enforcement agencies will receive grant funding as part of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. Of those agencies, 44 will use funding to create new body-worn camera programs and 68 agencies will dedicate funding toward expanding or upgrading existing technology, according to a governor’s office press release.
“Body cameras are an essential tool for policing, and the funds we’re awarding today will help agencies purchase around 1,660 new body cameras and associated technology,” said DeWine in the release. “Body cameras are important not only for providing transparency to the public but also for adding an extra layer of protection for our officers.”
Today’s grants represent the second round of funding awarded as part of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. The first round of grants, announced in January, provided funding to help 109 local law enforcement agencies purchase around 1,700 body cameras and related equipment.
The Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program is part of DeWine’s ongoing efforts to help outfit Ohio’s law enforcement agencies with body camera technology. DeWine launched the program in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly in the state’s 2022-2023 operating budget.
The grant program totals $10 million over the biennium, according to the release.
Ohio’s Office of Criminal Justice Services, which is administering the grant program, received $11.4 million worth of grant requests for this round of funding.
All qualifying agencies that applied for grants to establish new body-worn camera programs received funding, and the remaining funds went to existing programs to upgrade aging cameras, add storage capacity, or hire record-retention personnel, according to the release.
About the Author