Springfield police block busy street for SWAT response

Springfield police officers blocked a busy city street Friday afternoon as a special response team conducted an operation.

North Street was shut down to traffic in both directions for roughly an hour for an incident in the 1500 block of North between Zischler Street and Bechtle Avenue.

The police action concluded about 2:45 p.m., and traffic resumed normally shortly after that.

An officer said someone reported an argument between a man and a woman, and the man reportedly fired a shot.

When police responded, officers blocked traffic on the streets because of concerns for motorists in the area.

A Springfield Fire Rescue Division engine and medic unit blocked traffic in one area, and police cruisers blocked traffic elsewhere.

No one was found inside the house when police entered.