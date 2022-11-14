Springfield officer-involved shooting: Suspect allegedly claims to be KKK member

Employees locked the convenience store doors as they waited for police, and the suspect continually attempted to enter the locked doors, according to the report.

Minutes after officers arrived, the armed suspect confronted police and shot at police, the incident report said. Police returned fire and struck the man.

The suspect, an adult white male, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital.

His condition remained unknown Monday afternoon. His identity has not been released by police as of Monday afternoon.

Following the incident, SPD asked BCI to take jurisdiction of the investigation, according to the city.

A BCI spokesperson confirmed Monday that the bureau is investigating the shooting.

A witness, who declined to give their name, told this news outlet on Sunday that they saw the man laying in the middle of Selma Road.

A baseball cap was visible in the middle of the road as police investigated earlier Sunday.

Also visible were shell casings on the ground by the entrance to the station and near a police cruiser.

Staff photographer Marshall Gorby contributed to this report.