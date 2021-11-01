Springfield News-Sun names new editor

Most recently, Turay was an investigative reporter for The Path Forward news team, which aims to dive into local issues with lasting impact. Here Turay focused on water quality, but also covered higher education, race and ethnicity, and the coronavirus pandemic.

“We feel great that Ismail Turay is going to lead our News-Sun staff,” said Jim Bebbington, editor-in-chief of the Cox First newspapers. “He is an experienced journalist who knows Clark and Champaign counties well. Our readers are going to continue to see great work from our team in the News-Sun.”

Turay succeeds former News-Sun editor Sharon Wilmore, who has been a manager guiding community reporters and crime coverage for the Dayton Daily News since 2014. She joined Cox on the copy desk in 2010 after 12 years as an editor for the Detroit Free Press on lifestyle and community coverage. Wilmore is now serving as the managing editor of Lifestyle and Dayton.com.

Turay wishes to engage with the community. He can be reached at ismail.turay@coxinc.com for questions, comments and news tips.