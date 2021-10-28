Audit: Payouts to prisoners, dead people among $3.8B in improper unemployment payments

The audit of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services found over $475 million was paid to criminals and $3.3 billion in overpayments in fiscal year 2021, which ended in June. This equates to over $673 for every Ohioan in the labor force, the report says.

“It’s appalling that Ohioans in need were victimized not only by a pandemic that ravaged our economy, but by criminals who took advantage of a system that was outdated, overwhelmed and ill-prepared for the onslaught of unemployment claims caused by COVID,” Faber said.