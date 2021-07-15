Springfield News-Sun ePaper app features new updates

We are excited to announce that the Springfield News-Sun has launched a redesigned ePaper app for iOS and Android devices. This app update offers an improved experience for navigating and reading the digital edition of the newspaper and also includes updated news and headlines, all within one app.
As part of the update, Springfield News-Sun subscribers will discover:
- Easier navigation, especially to past editions
- Live news feeds with the latest headlines
- Ability to personalize the content you want to read
- Option to save replica and live news articles
- Push notifications to keep you informed
- Now available on iOS and Android phones and tablets