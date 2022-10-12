Ohio Supreme Court to hear Clark County birth certificate gender correction case

The Ohio Supreme Court agreed to hear a case in which a Clark County judge rejected a transgender woman’s request to correct her birth certificate, leading to a divide in court rulings and guidance on the issue.
The Associated Press first reported that attorneys for the Clark County woman argue the probate judge’s ruling, upheld by the state’s 2nd District Court of Appeals, runs counter to a federal court decision, an Ohio Department of Health certificate change process, a Supreme Court probate form allowing for gender corrections, and procedures in more than a dozen other Ohio probate courts.
The Clark County judge improperly ruled that nothing in state law gives probate judges authority to correct gender on a birth certificate unless it was originally made in error, according to an Aug. 1 court filing by the woman's attorneys asking the high court to hear the case.
The transgender woman, with the help of the Equality Ohio Legal Clinic, in October 2021 sought to correct the sex marker on her birth certificate in Clark County, where she was born, according to her appeal filed on Aug. 1 with the Ohio Supreme Court.
The woman submitted an application for correction to her birth records, a process that included submitting affidavits from herself, her therapist and a clinical psychologist, with the Clark County Probate Court, which had previously authorized the change of her legal name. The probate court ultimately denied the woman’s application for the birth record correction.
According to the Aug. 1 appeal, the probate court did not deny the documents and testimonial evidence submitted by the woman; rather, it ruled it lacked the authority to issue a sex marker correction.
The woman’s attorneys noted that the state Health Department updated its process to allow for birth certificate corrections after a federal court in 2020 found unconstitutional Ohio’s rule prohibiting changes to gender on birth certificates.
In addition, the state Supreme Court issued a form in August 2021 allowing probate courts to correct gender under state law, her attorneys said.
The Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Tuesday to accept the Clark County case.