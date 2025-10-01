Breaking: Wayne, Springfield will play earlier Friday with limited attendance after large fight 2 years ago

Springfield man indicted on rape, assault charges of multiple minors

A Springfield man was indicted this week on 17 sexual abuse charges.

Harold L. Smith Jr., 57, faces 13 counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Twelve of the rape charges allege those assaults occurred between Jan. 1 and Feb. 21 of this year, and the allegations list two victims. One is 11 years old, but would have been 10 during part of the outlined time period, and the other is 15, but would have been 14 during the alleged rapes.

Another rape charge alleges an assault of a then 8-year-old between Jan. 1 and Feb. 25.

The pandering obscenity charges involve the 11-year-old, and allege that Smith created, reproduced or published obscene material involving the alleged victim when they were 10 on Jan. 11.

The indictment alleges Smith committed two counts of gross sexual imposition — having sexual contact with another person who is less than 13 years old — between Jan. 1 and Feb. 21 involving the 11-year-old.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.