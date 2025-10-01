Springfield man indicted on rape, assault charges of multiple minors

Twelve of the rape charges allege those assaults occurred between Jan. 1 and Feb. 21 of this year, and the allegations list two victims. One is 11 years old, but would have been 10 during part of the outlined time period, and the other is 15, but would have been 14 during the alleged rapes.

Another rape charge alleges an assault of a then 8-year-old between Jan. 1 and Feb. 25.

The pandering obscenity charges involve the 11-year-old, and allege that Smith created, reproduced or published obscene material involving the alleged victim when they were 10 on Jan. 11.

The indictment alleges Smith committed two counts of gross sexual imposition — having sexual contact with another person who is less than 13 years old — between Jan. 1 and Feb. 21 involving the 11-year-old.