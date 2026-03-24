These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Erin E. Smith, 34, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua A. Phillips, 39, of Medway: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Terrance M. Jennings, 35, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Ricky Evans, 39, of Urbana: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Ashlei Klontz, 41: Having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Joshua Suttles, 42, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, improper handling of firarms in a motor vehicle.

Zachary Jasper, 34: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Tabitha Stillgess, 43, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeffrey Cameron, 40, of Springfield: Strangulation.

Frederick Cooks, 58: Trafficking in cocaine (two counts), possession of cocaine (two counts) trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Dominique Wingo, 34: Aggravated trafficking in drugs (two counts), aggravated possession of drugs (two counts), trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Roger Huey Jr., 38, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Nicholas Thompson, 29, of Lebanon: Felonious assault.

Andrew Payton, 48, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Sibole, 34, of Columbus: Breaking-and-entering, theft.

Jesus Diaz-Diaz, 41, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Delilah Ash, 40, of Mount Gilead, Ohio: Theft.

Brook Davidson, 36, of Cardington, Ohio: theft.

Allen Alexander, 35, of Fredericktown, Ohio: Robbery, having weapons under disability, obstructing official business.