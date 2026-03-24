These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Russell R. Fenwick, 44, of Springfield: Counterfeiting.
Erin E. Smith, 34, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Joshua A. Phillips, 39, of Medway: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Terrance M. Jennings, 35, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Ricky Evans, 39, of Urbana: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Ashlei Klontz, 41: Having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Joshua Suttles, 42, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, improper handling of firarms in a motor vehicle.
Zachary Jasper, 34: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Tabitha Stillgess, 43, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Jeffrey Cameron, 40, of Springfield: Strangulation.
Frederick Cooks, 58: Trafficking in cocaine (two counts), possession of cocaine (two counts) trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Dominique Wingo, 34: Aggravated trafficking in drugs (two counts), aggravated possession of drugs (two counts), trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.
Roger Huey Jr., 38, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Nicholas Thompson, 29, of Lebanon: Felonious assault.
Andrew Payton, 48, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Michael Sibole, 34, of Columbus: Breaking-and-entering, theft.
Jesus Diaz-Diaz, 41, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.
Delilah Ash, 40, of Mount Gilead, Ohio: Theft.
Brook Davidson, 36, of Cardington, Ohio: theft.
Allen Alexander, 35, of Fredericktown, Ohio: Robbery, having weapons under disability, obstructing official business.