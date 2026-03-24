26CV0274: Hunter Brown v. Ater Made LLC, et al, preliminary and permanent injunction.

26CV0275: IH Credit Union , Inc. v. Devonte Adell Moore, breach of contract.

26CV0276: Larry E. Saphr v. Andrew Seaman, complaint for damages.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Marvin W. Whitt, 62, of Enon, truck driver and Lisa M. Noe, 56, of Tipp City, preschool teacher.

Rosa I. Juarez Dorantes, 28, of South Charleston, lab technician and Angel Barradas Valenzuela, 30, of South Charleston, cleaning in barns.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.