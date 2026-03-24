Terika L. Baskin, 35, of Huber Heights, disrupting pub. service, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Deanna J. Beavers, 31, of 532 S. Light St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Deanna J. Beavers, 31, of 532 S. Light St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kristofor K. Cavins, 41, of Xenia, railroad device vandalism, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Sierra Chambers, 31, of Medway, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Sean E. Denlis, 34, of 3072 Windy Ridge Drive, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Eric B. Dotson, 31, of 1349 Lagonda Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Eric J. Hall, 59, of 1638 Satinwood Circle, violation of temporary protection order/CPO, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Maya L. Master, 26, of London, robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $7,500.

Donald E. Moore Jr., 60, of 1407 Beacon St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Vincent T. Morris, 29, of 735 N. Belmont Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Terrell E. Owens, 35, of 101 Lavender Lane, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Nathen A. Paxton, 36, of Columbus, abduction, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000, obstructing official business, continued, request for bail, dismissed.

David Robinson, 59, of 127 Wilson Ave., menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Roblero O. Avesain, 25, of 1416 Johnny Lytle Ave., obstructing official business, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Amanda E. Stevens, 44, of 9 1/2 S. Western Ave., falsification, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, breaking and entering, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Kyle M. Stilwell, 27, of 735 Innisfallen Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Christopher C. Ward, 28, of 1170 Gonder St., fugitive, dismissed, attempt, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $7,500.