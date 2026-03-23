26CV0267: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Daysha Edwards, breach of contract.

26CV0268: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Jeffrey A. Hobson, breach of contract.

26CV0269: Western Funding Incorporated v. Adam J. Cornelison, Lisa M. Mcnary, breach of contract.

26CV0270: Bank of America, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, U.S. Department of Justice, United States of America, Scretary of Housing and Urban Development, Adam T. Williford, Janelle K. Wlliford, foreclosure.

26CV0271: Viking Insurance Company of Wisconsin v. Todicia Johnson, Jania Leyva, Rhiece L. Johnson, a minor, by and through her natural mother and next friend, Todicia Johnson, Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, action for declaratory judgment.

26CV0272: Hunter Brown v. Sierra Grieves, complaint for damages.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Rachel M. Ward, 31, of Springfield, planning/zoning tech. and Maeve L. Settle, 32, of Springfield, unemployed.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.