26CV0278: Altercare of Wadsworth Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing Care, Inc. v. Brett A. Keltz, breach of contract.

26CV0279: Capital One Auto Finance v. Stephanie B. Brown, Sean Heaton, replevin.

26CV0280: Midfirst Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Sharon Ann Dean, Lvnv Funding LLC, United States Of America Acting By And Through Its Agency The Department Of Housing And Urban Development, Unknown Occupant Tenant Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse Of Sharon Ann Dean Name Unknown, foreclosure.

26CV0281: PNC Bank, National Association v. Kyle S. Travis, breach of contract.

26CV0282: Capital One, N.A., Successor by Merger to Discover Bank v. Barbara J. Sherman, breach of contract.

26CV0283: Independence Capital Recovery, LLC v. Diana Lewis, breach of contract.

26CV0284: Tokio Marysville, LLC v. Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate LLC, Exponential Genomics Inc. A Purported Ohio Corporation and Purported Grantor Under the Deed Recorded in Clark County, Ohio, Michael Seesing, Individually and d/b/a Exponential Genomics Inc., breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Austin J. Rehm, 24, of Springfield, plumber and Lauren N. Mapes, 29, of Springfield, N/A.

Duckensly Cherizier, 39, of Springfield, apprentice and Celeste Pierre, 33, of Springfield, associate.

Amber L. Brooks, 33, of New Carlisle, homemaker and Nathan W. Towe, 33, of New Carlisle, mechanic.

Claudia B. Spitzer, 26, of Springfield, speech language pathologist and Wyatt C. Meyer, 26, of Springfield, Air Force C-17 Pilot.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.