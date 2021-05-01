Springfield man indicted after allegedly shooting victim in the neck

Explore Springfield man indicted after escaping deputies following trial

A witness at the scene who was interviewed and said she heard gunfire come from the home and immediately ran in to find Floyd standing over the victim, the affidavit said.

A neighbor was also interviewed and said she “had heard arguing between the two on a number of occasions and recalled (Floyd) had moved in and out a couple of ties while the victim lived there,” the affidavit said.

Floyd told officers “he wasn’t sure what happened” to the victim, the affidavit said.

“He said he was outside watching the victim’s daughter and decided to go back inside to check on a pie he had in the over. When he entered the home he found (the victim) lying on the floor,” the affidavit said.

Floyd’s next court date has not yet been scheduled.