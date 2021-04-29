Springfield man indicted after escaping deputies following trial

Jamaal Fleming, 38, was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on charges of escape and obstructing official business. As of Thursday morning, Fleming was not listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail.

On April 14, Fleming was found guilty on another charge by jury trial, according to an affidavit filed in the case. After the conviction, Judge Douglas Rastatter ordered Fleming to be held in jail pending a deposition on May 4.