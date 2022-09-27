Springfield man and woman indicted on murder charges in fatal gas station shooting

Both people pleaded not guilty to similar charges in the Clark County Municipal Court last week, and both are listed as inmates of Clark County Jail as of Tuesday.

Investigators believe Cann was shot following an argument. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the Fuel America gas station at the corner of Selma Road and Oak Street, where Springfield police said they found Cann sitting in a car on the lot. He had a gunshot wound to the left hip, according to an incident report.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Cann was taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Surveillance footage was used to identify Malik Shaw, noticing his car — a black Chevrolet Impala — in the video and linking it to his vehicle registration.

Detectives also saw Malik Shaw in the footage fighting with Cann and retrieving a firearm from his car, and more surveillance footage collected from surrounding businesses showed Shaw riding around town hours before the shooting in the same car, according to his affidavit.

Several people in the area reported to dispatchers they heard multiple gunshots with a few people in cars firing at one another. One 911 caller said people in a few cars on the lot were shooting at one another, when one person stepped out of a vehicle to fire into the air.

Malik Shaw was apprehended a few days following the shooting in the Cincinnati area with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), according to the city.