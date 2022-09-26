Chief to give update after possible flashover injures 3 Springfield firefighters

Three Springfield firefighters were injured Sunday afternoon following a likely flashover as they battled a Rice Street house fire.
Chief Brian Miller of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division will provide an update during a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m., according to the city.
Four adults and a dog escaped the fire at 603 Rice St. before crews arrived.
Firefighters were on the second floor when there was a potential flashover — when fire spreads rapidly with intense heat — and crews were ordered to evacuate.
“Two teams of firefighters were on the second floor of the structure when the internal conditions rapidly changed,” according to a Sunday release from the city. “Extreme heat caused crews to make a swift exit, during which time one firefighter fell down a flight of stairs and two others sustained minor injuries.”
One firefighter was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, and the other two were treated and released from a local hospital.
