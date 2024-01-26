Springfield leaders to vote on expanding enterprise zone land

A proposal to come before Springfield City Commission for action at the Jan. 30 meeting will expand enterprise zoning in multiple locations, including an area along the city’s key retail and commercial corridor of Bechtle Avenue.

The area had been subject of a similar earlier effort that was challenged by Springfield Clark-Shawnee School District Superintendent Brian Kuhn, who questioned census numbers used in the city’s application. The city’s economic development department revised the submission and added locations, and now is asking for commission approval.

Kuhn said the city contacted him to share the revised methodology used in resubmitting the proposed enterprise zone on Bechtle Avenue.

“I understand their approach, and it appears appropriate,” Kuhn said. “The real question is in how it will be applied?”

Kuhn said the city has indicated the expansion of the enterprise zone on Bechtle to the St. Paris Connector will enable them to extend tax incentives for construction of a new hotel and car wash in the area.

Two properties involved in the expansion will house a new Home2 Suites Hotel and Ultimate Shine car wash.

“As long as that is the case and the measure is used to incentivize new, and not existing development, we do not object,” Kuhn said. “But we would be very disheartened if existing development also received such tax incentives. which would significantly impact our school tax base.”

The new measure being considered also includes expansion of enterprise zone designation to other sites, including property on East National Road across from Titus Road. According to Springfield Economic Manager Bobby Bruno, the site, which offers interstate access, is considered to have prime potential for commercial or industrial development.

Bruno believes there’s opportunity for further collaboration with businesses interested in working with the city to establish new or expand existing footprints in the community.

“We are always happy to work with companies and developers interested in investing in Springfield,’ Bruno said. “Enterprise zoning is one of the tools available to us that can help move projects forward.”

The new proposal before the commission would also expand enterprise zoning on 20 acres of land adjacent to Silflex, which produces high purity custom silicon components and assemblies for the technology market.

“The additional acreage will allow expansion of Intel related industry,” Bruno explained.

The state of Ohio is predicting more jobs across a broad range of suppliers and partners engaged in the tech industry because of the plant Intel is building, and many communities are vying to attract the long-term jobs that are associated with it.

Along those lines, enterprise zoning seeks to expand the Nextedge Applied Research and Technology Park that is part of the new 1,200 home residential Melody Parks development. Plans call for the development to include mixed-use opportunities for commercial and industrial development.

By expanding the area of the Nextedge Park qualifying for enterprise zoning, the city is ensuring that “options for development remain open regardless of changes in the macro economy,” said Bruno.

Property that fronts State Route 41 as part of Champions Park at the Clark County Fairgrounds is also on the list of areas for enterprise zone designation.

The Dillin Corporation is planning a mixed-use community for the fairgrounds area. The company has developed properties in Springboro, Xenia, West Carrollton and Dayton. With the Champions Park endeavor, Springfield would become the newest Ohio community to attract a master-planned, mixed-use neighborhood development by Dillin.