Springfield leaders OK funds for next fire station, put plans for fourth one on hold

City officials had aimed to achieve economic efficiencies by working with the same contractor, Marker Construction of Bellefontaine, for design, the bulk purchase of building materials, scheduling and construction on all of the four fire station projects.

Already, the first of the projects — Fire Station #2 at 2040 S. Limestone St. — has shot past original cost projections by more than half a million dollars and been subject to months of delays. It is now expected to open in March.

The location of the new South Charleston Pike station was selected based on growth and development in the area, which includes existing business and industrial parks, plus the area has experienced significant new housing developments.

“Already our response times are longer than we would like to see,” City Manager Bryan Heck told commissioners in their final meeting of 2023. “With all the new housing developments that are happening east, it is important that we that we are planning and being strategic in the location of these stations.”

He added the new South Charleston Pike station will also include dedicated office space for use by the Springfield Police Division, which will enable them to submit paperwork from the new station rather than have to return downtown to headquarters to do so.

“We are seeing significant price increases for the construction of fire stations,” Heck said. “About three years ago the cost was about $320 per square foot. We are now averaging $500 and above per square foot. We’re putting one on the shelf that will be ready to go when we see prices stabilize and the economy strengthens.”

The city had earmarked American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars for Fire Station construction, but Heck indicated planning for the next fire station may require a mix of ARPA dollars and some debt financing.

Mayor Rob Rue noted that, as the city has been dealing with recent growth, “this is an example of how the city is investing. We are not just relying on existing locations we have to serve that area. We are making sure we have stations that can safely serve the area being annexed and will be under the city’s care.”

All of the new stations replace aging fire houses and will include drive-through bays, eliminating the need to back engines up when deploying them. Each will also provide dorm-like room settings for firefighters to allow for personal privacy.

Decontamination and locker rooms will also be separate from living quarters to improve safety and minimize chemical exposure for fire personnel.