Springfield launches platform for Community Development Department

“This is all about making the process easier, faster and more accessible for our residents, business owners and developers,” said Logan Cobbs, director of community development.

“We’re focused on improving the end-user experience and building a more responsive and efficient workflow behind the scenes. Our team is ready to support residents every step of the way as we make this transition.”

The platform offers real-time email updates, digital document submission and status-tracking features. These are designed to improve turnaround times, reduce paperwork and keep applicants informed throughout the process.

Paper applications will still be accepted for the next 60 days during the transition to the new portal. After that, the department will move to a fully paperless system.

Accommodations will be made upon request, and city staff will be available in person and by phone at 937-324-7380 to answer questions.