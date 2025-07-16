Springfield launches platform for Community Development Department

Cityworks will help residents, businesses interact with the department
City of Springfield's Community Development Department. Contributed

News
By
1 hour ago
The city of Springfield has launched a new platform to help residents and businesses interact with the Community Development Department, an upgrade that “represents a major step forward” in improving communication, transparency and efficiency between the city and community, the city said.

Cityworks will allow the public to apply for building permits, submit zoning applications and track code compliance cases.

“This is all about making the process easier, faster and more accessible for our residents, business owners and developers,” said Logan Cobbs, director of community development.

“We’re focused on improving the end-user experience and building a more responsive and efficient workflow behind the scenes. Our team is ready to support residents every step of the way as we make this transition.”

The platform offers real-time email updates, digital document submission and status-tracking features. These are designed to improve turnaround times, reduce paperwork and keep applicants informed throughout the process.

Paper applications will still be accepted for the next 60 days during the transition to the new portal. After that, the department will move to a fully paperless system.

Accommodations will be made upon request, and city staff will be available in person and by phone at 937-324-7380 to answer questions.

