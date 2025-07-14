Can Ohio’s electric grid handle heat, data center growth? Regional provider offers dire warning

Breaking: UPDATE: Missing 69-year-old Springfield man found safe

In late June, temperatures in Dayton and the region logged in the mid- to upper-90s. Reporter Tom Gnau looked into how our electric grid is dealing with a spike in air-conditioning usage and other demands on the grid. What he found is troubling.

Here are five things to know from our reporting:

1. The record: During a recent heat wave, the Midwest’s electric grid operator found itself operating near the grid’s all-time peak usage record.

2. Other pressures: Recent high-tech economic growth is also increasing demand on the system. With 172 data centers, Ohio has more data centers than neighbors Pennsylvania, Michigan and Indiana combined.

3. Dire warning: With demand rising faster than capacity, Ohio’s electric grid is at risk of being overwhelmed as early as 2027, a business advocate warned Ohio lawmakers this spring.

4. Losing sleep: Tom asked Asim Haque, PJM Interconnection’s senior vice president of governmental and member services (and a former Springfield resident), if he loses sleep over this. “1,000%,” he answered, without hesitating.

5. The full story: Go here for Tom’s full story, including discussion of what can be done to keep the system running.

