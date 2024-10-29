Springfield Latin grocery store opens second location

Saul Buitron, who helps run the supermarket with his wife and owner, Alicia Mercado, said they decided to open a second location because of the Latino population.

“Research showed that the Latino people are all around Springfield, so having a second location on the other side of the town will cover the needs of this community,” Buitron said.

When the couple was new to the area, they were referred to the Springfield Development Center through Columbus Small Business Administration (SBA). At the SBDC, they had the opportunity to work with a few of their business coaches who guided them through a comprehensive market analysis.

“Manuel Lopez, in particular, was instrumental in helping us navigate various city entities and resources, enabling us to establish our first store and now our second. We’ve continued to utilize their services to enhance our operations as we grow our presence in the city,” Buitron said.

The first location, a market and taco bar located at 1883 S. Limestone St., has been doing well, Buitron said, but there has been challenges finding certain items.

“The challenge has been finding products that our customers ask for because those products come from the Caribbean area or other countries, but now we are able to find, bring and offer almost everything we have been asked for,” he said, explaining that they have received positive and motivating feedback. “We have seen some people literally crying when they find some products that are only found in their hometowns. Having them available here is amazing.”

The same products will be offered at both locations, except the new location will not have a taco bar.

The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, appetizers and music, raffles and prizes, a DJ and live music.

“We are so thankful to this community for the acceptance we have had. We want to serve all residents by offering the products and goods that are hard to find. We want to see happy faces, and continue to serve the citizens of this wonderful community,” Buitron said

For more information, visit the market on Facebook.