New Latin grocery store with taco bar opens in Springfield

A new Latin grocery store that offers fresh meats and a taco bar has opened in Springfield.

Adasa Latin Market opened July 8 at 1883 S. Limestone St. It offers fresh produce, pantry essentials, household items and money wiring services.

The business is family owned by wife and husband, Alicia Mercado and Saul Buitron, who have three sons, Saul Jr., Daniel and Samuel.

“We have been planning this for almost a year and a half,” Mercado said. “It feels great (to open), especially after a lot of time of planning. We have been looking and waiting and looking for people who can work, but we are really happy to do this.”

The store offers many options, but Mercado said the fresh meat and taco bar is the most popular because people can “buy groceries, eat some tacos and leave happy.”

Mercado said the family is from Columbus and commutes to work at their new market each day.

“We wanted to open a Latin grocery store, and we have a lot in Columbus, but we saw that they don’t have a lot of stores like that in Springfield,” she said.

The market has received good feedback so far, including how the store looks and what is sold. Mercado said customers tell them they needed a store like this with items from their countries that they can’t find easily in this area so they don’t have to travel to other cities.

“We are really happy to be here, and we feel really welcomed from all the people,” she said.

The market is open from 8 a.m. 9 p.m. and the taco bar is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., both Monday through Sunday.

For more information call the store at 937-717-0053 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AdasaLatinMarket.