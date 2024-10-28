What’s happening this week: Halloween events, neighborhood meeting, work training

The Clark County Combined Health District is offering a free lead clearance technician course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 529 E. Home Road location. Exam costs and lost wages for the course will be reimbursed upon successful completion of the exam.

To sign up, visit ccchd.com/lead. Sponsorship of lead abatement certification courses are part of CCCHD’s ongoing Lead Safety Initiative, which also includes expanded lead safety promotions, increased screenings for kids, additional partnerships with healthcare providers and workforce development leaders.

CCCHD lead testing is available weekdays by appointment. To schedule a lead test, call 937-390-5600 and ask for Randi on extension 266.

Workforce development workshop

Clark State College will host a workforce professional development opportunity from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Brinkman Education Center, 100 S. Limestone St.

Mike Fedotowsky, a business consultant for Proctor and Gamble, Eli Lilly, Premier Health, World Bank and more, will facilitate the workshop “Problem-Solving for Team Members.” At this Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt certification workshop, participants will learn to use the “define, measure, analyze, improve, control” methodology to enhance their problem-solving skills and allow them to contribute more effectively to their organizations.

The cost of the workshop is $360 with a 10% discount for groups of three or more from the same business. The registration fee includes a continental breakfast, lunch, articulation of one credit hour at Clark State and the ability to advance to the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt course.

For more information or to register for the workshop, visit go.clarkstate.edu/workforce or email workforce@clarkstate.edu.

Mausoleum Crawl

Ferncliff Cemetery will hold the second night of its seventh annual Mausoleum Crawl on Wednesday.

Evening lantern tours will be led by Kevin Rose, of the Turner Foundation. Participants have an opportunity to listen to the history of some of Springfield’s well-known early residents while being able to enter the open mausoleums.

Registration each night will begin at 5 p.m. with the crawl beginning at 6 p.m. Lanterns are provided. There’s a suggested donation of $10 per person. Note that this is a strenuous walking tour, including hills. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the cemetery office at 937-322-3491.

Church trunk or treat

Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, will host a “Trunk or Treat” event from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot.

In addition to Halloween treats, there will be food trucks and a bounce house.

All are invited.

Neighborhood Association meeting

Springfield City Commissioner Tracey Tackett will be the guest speaker at the Southeast Neighborhood Association (SENA) meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The public is invited to attend to hear Tackett talk about updates from the city as well as plans for future operations in the city. She will accept questions from attendees regarding the city of Springfield.

The SENA meeting will be held in the Augsburg Room at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont avenues. Parking is available in the church lot along South Belmont. Entry to the church is along the covered walkway through the brown door.

SENA meetings are an outgrowth of a Trinity Evangelism Committee’s door to door community survey 25 years ago. For more information about SENA call (937) 323-5865.

Halloween Spooktacular

West Liberty’s third annual Halloween Spooktacular will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. There will be pumpkin painting and carving, face painting, an inflatable obstacle course, spooky tunes, a toddler area, food trucks, 200 free hot dogs, cotton candy, games and more.

This year there will be a preteen/teenager area that will have henna, a photo booth and more skill-based games. There will also be a low sensory Spooktacular in The Grove (123 N. Detroit St.) for kids who want to participate in fall activities without getting overwhelmed by all the sounds, sights, people and smells of the festival on the street.

Dog bakery treats

No Tricks, Just Treats will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Wags Bakery, 321 N. Main St. in Urbana.

Stop in with your dog on Halloween night and get in on the goods. The bakery will be passing out free treats to dogs, and if you bring your dog in a costume, you will get a free nail trim coupon.