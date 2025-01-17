Springfield HS sign language teacher Nash honored with state MLK award

He was nominated by fellow teacher Patricia Blair, who said Nash demonstrates the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, which he believes are necessary to build a community that’s not about skin color or disability.

“As a teacher, he witnesses students develop and grow using ASL and encourages them to take it out of the classroom and apply it to the real world, connecting the hearing community with deaf culture through outreach and performance opportunities,” Blair said. “He hopes that teaching students how ASL can benefit both deaf and hearing will show the importance of understanding the culture and the need for mutual respect.”

Nash holds a master’s degree in deaf education, serves on and has leadership roles in several organizations and associations, and received numerous awards. Those include Clark County Teacher of the Year and being a three-time recipient of the Teacher of the Year award from the National American Sign Language Teachers Association, the first Black deaf person to do so.

Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission honored four people or organizations, including Nash, for their service and achievements related to the teachings and example of MLK.

“Congratulations to these Ohioans who live by Dr. King’s principles of freedom, equality, justice, liberty, individuality, and respect,” DeWine said. “We honor them for their contributions and service to their communities.”

The commission presented the awards Thursday at the 40th annual Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Celebration in Columbus.

The other award recipients included:

Deacon Royce Winters (Cincinnati) received the Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Governor’s Humanitarian Award, which honors the “quiet soldiers who promote the welfare of humanity and the elimination of pain and suffering through their own selfless service, often without recognition.”

The Change Wall (Toledo) received the Collaborative Effort Award, which recognizes individuals, communities, businesses or other organizations that collectively have made significant contributions toward building a sense of unity among Ohio citizens.”

The Junction Coalition (Toledo) received the Organization Award, which recognizes organizations that have made significant contributions toward building a sense of unity among Ohio citizens.