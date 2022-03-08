Springfield hospital partnering with OSU on complicated or high-risk pregnancies

As a result, providers from Ohio State University will be on site at Springfield Regional Medical Center on a monthly basis, according to a statement from Mercy Health, which operates the hospital in Springfield as well as the Urbana Hospital in Champaign County.

The program seeks to work in partnership with obstetricians, gynecologists and other independent providers at Mercy Health to offer coordinated and personalized care for those facing any condition that requires high-risk care or fetal treatment.