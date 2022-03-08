Hamburger icon
Springfield hospital partnering with OSU on complicated or high-risk pregnancies

The lobby of Mercy Health's Springfield Regional Medical Center. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Hasan Karim
33 minutes ago

A hospital network that operates in Springfield has launched a program aimed at providing care closer to home for those with complicated or high-risk pregnancies.

As a result, providers from Ohio State University will be on site at Springfield Regional Medical Center on a monthly basis, according to a statement from Mercy Health, which operates the hospital in Springfield as well as the Urbana Hospital in Champaign County.

The program seeks to work in partnership with obstetricians, gynecologists and other independent providers at Mercy Health to offer coordinated and personalized care for those facing any condition that requires high-risk care or fetal treatment.

Those factors can include being pregnant with multiples, having diabetes, high blood pressure, genetic conditions, a history of premature birth, preeclampsia or being of an advance maternal age.

“Mercy Health has long been known for patient-centered care, and this expansion of services was made with our newborns and their families in mind,” said Dr. Shawn Osterholt, an OB/GYN at Springfield Regional Medical Center. “Working with OSU, we’re able to bring in highly skilled staff who can ensure the best possible care is available for our mothers and their babies right here where they live. We look forward to caring for them and helping them get off to a healthy start.”

More than 1,000 babies have been safely delivered at Springfield Regional since 2021, according to Mercy Health.

Representatives of the health system said that the goal moving forward is to continue the expansion of its maternal fetal medicine program and that would include the addition of telehealth services in the future.

