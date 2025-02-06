Senior Services agency’s $485K grant funds meals, literacy, housing help

United Senior Services (USS), located at 125 W. Main St. in Springfield, offers programs and services to those 55 and older to support an active, involved lifestyle and independent living. Contributed

Feb 6, 2025
United Senior Services received a one-time ARPA grant through the Ohio Department of Aging for $485,000 that they used for meal services, digital literacy, and home modifications and maintenance.

Clark County received the grant amount based on the allocation of the older population, poverty and economic status, USS Executive Director Maureen Fagans said recently, explaining they wanted to use the funds “as a way to try some new things.”

“It was a wonderful way for us to test a number of things that we otherwise couldn’t have devoted that kind of money to without the current clientele that we serve having to make adjustments,” she said.

The organization used $122,000 to expand meal services, $120,000 for digital literacy and $240,000 for home modifications, maintenance and repairs.

Meal services

USS provided 48,000 meals to 443 elders through pilot dining room sites in five locations and had voucher programs with local restaurants. They also bought some technology to help with the dining program.

“We know that food security and our meal services are a building block to maintain your physical health ... Malnutrition is rampant in the older population. It’s often easier for an older person to grab a bag of chips or have a bowl of cereal three two times a day than to cook themselves a healthy meal,” Fagans said.

Fagans said the challenges with these pilot sites were the time needed to prep the sites and get them staffed, but they were successful.

“We achieved what we wanted, which was to identify new people and make certain they were aware of United Senior Services. And we heard that a lot (didn’t know it was available to them),” she said.

Digital literacy

USS helped 561 elders and hired seven temporary staff and interns to help show them how to use their smartphones, program and use their smart TVs, reduce or eliminate cable bills by setting up streaming services, and set up security measures and Ring doorbells in homes.

They were also able to buy equipment at the center to livestream and video-record some of the exercise and lifelong learning classes so they are available to watch from home.

Home modifications

USS helped 373 people or households with simple home maintenance or features such as a raised toilet or grab bars, smoke detectors, or changing light bulbs in the ceiling.

“Simple things to you and I, but for older people, they know that they can’t and shouldn’t get on a ladder, so we were able to help people in a host of ways,” Fagans said.

USS has 121 employees in three centers, which offer more than 30 programs and services to over 4,000 members and 3,000 clients that support active, involved lifestyles and independent living.

