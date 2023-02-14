Springfield Foundation awards $24K to Children’s Hunger Alliance

The $24,138 grant will be used to help the CHA continue its mission of providing meals to children who are facing food insecurity. It was made possible by funds received by the Springfield Foundation’s 2022-23 Partners in Philanthropy drive.

Explore Clark State to celebrate annual Charter Night

“The Springfield Foundation is committed to ensuring that every child in our community has access to nutritious meals,” said Executive Director Suzie Carey. “We are proud to support the Children’s Hunger Alliance in their efforts to provide nutritious meals to children in need.”