Springfield Foundation awards $24K to Children’s Hunger Alliance

The Springfield Foundation has awarded a little over $24,000 to the Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA).
The $24,138 grant will be used to help the CHA continue its mission of providing meals to children who are facing food insecurity. It was made possible by funds received by the Springfield Foundation’s 2022-23 Partners in Philanthropy drive.
“The Springfield Foundation is committed to ensuring that every child in our community has access to nutritious meals,” said Executive Director Suzie Carey. “We are proud to support the Children’s Hunger Alliance in their efforts to provide nutritious meals to children in need.”
This year’s Partners in Philanthropy drive raised $64,000, with $40,000 going to the foundation’s annual operating costs and the additional $24,000 to the CHA to address the food insecurity issue in the community.
“We are delighted to be a recipient of the Partners in Philanthropy funding,” said Crystal Kurzen, director, Grants and Foundation Relations for the CHA. “This grant will go a long way in helping to feed hungry children. We are so thankful for the partnership.”
By giving grants to local non-profit organizations and supporting ones like CHA, the foundation can help address social and economic issues, such as child food insecurity, and is helping to create a more equitable community.
The grants that fund programs like this would not be possible without the generosity of donors who contribute their resources to support the county’s needs, foundation officials said.
For more information, visit SpringfieldFoundation.org and ChildrensHungerAlliance.org.
