X
Dark Mode Toggle

Springfield Foundation awards $24K to Children’s Hunger Alliance

News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The Springfield Foundation has awarded a little over $24,000 to the Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA).

The $24,138 grant will be used to help the CHA continue its mission of providing meals to children who are facing food insecurity. It was made possible by funds received by the Springfield Foundation’s 2022-23 Partners in Philanthropy drive.

ExploreClark State to celebrate annual Charter Night

“The Springfield Foundation is committed to ensuring that every child in our community has access to nutritious meals,” said Executive Director Suzie Carey. “We are proud to support the Children’s Hunger Alliance in their efforts to provide nutritious meals to children in need.”

This year’s Partners in Philanthropy drive raised $64,000, with $40,000 going to the foundation’s annual operating costs and the additional $24,000 to the CHA to address the food insecurity issue in the community.

“We are delighted to be a recipient of the Partners in Philanthropy funding,” said Crystal Kurzen, director, Grants and Foundation Relations for the CHA. “This grant will go a long way in helping to feed hungry children. We are so thankful for the partnership.”

ExploreThe Dome’s upgrades: Springfield plans $11 million school renovation project

By giving grants to local non-profit organizations and supporting ones like CHA, the foundation can help address social and economic issues, such as child food insecurity, and is helping to create a more equitable community.

The grants that fund programs like this would not be possible without the generosity of donors who contribute their resources to support the county’s needs, foundation officials said.

For more information, visit SpringfieldFoundation.org and ChildrensHungerAlliance.org.

In Other News
1
Things to do this week: Community kitchen, education programs and more
2
Springfield man indicted in fatal shooting of woman on her birthday
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Thousands of Ohioans make tax return errors; see what they get wrong

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top