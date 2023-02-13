The Dome to get upgrades: Springfield plans $11 million school renovation project

Administrative offices will move to The Dome, too, as part of the project, which will allow the preschool program at the Clark Center on West Jefferson Street to expand. About 15 administrative employees work at the Clark Center now, and 25 to 30 other administrative employees are at the School of Innovation on Selma Road.

The Dome renovation will also include the revitalization of the Tiffany Gymnasium, “which holds a special place in the hearts of many former Springfield South graduates.” The specific use of the gym will be determined after the renovation is complete, according to the district.

The Tiffany Gym was part of the original Springfield High School, and it later was used as the main gym for South High School.

“Many original Springfield High and South High School graduates have very fond memories of the gymnasium from their time in school,” Leinasars said. “The gym is currently in its same condition from when South High School closed in 2008. The renaissance of this space will be very meaningful to those in the community who hold this gym close to their hearts.”

Currently, about 60 to 75 district employees work at The Dome, and several students use the space routinely for the YouMedia program, MakerSpace, The John Legend Theater and Gifted and Talented programs.

The new space will also allow for the future expansion of tutoring services and intervention programs to support the services that already exist at each building.

Initial demolition and work in the space started in October, and the anticipated date for completion of the renovations is January 2024.

The Dome is home to several district departments, including teaching, learning and professional development departments; central registration; family programming; multicultural outreach; school-aged child care and community initiatives; the John Legend Theater and YouMedia, which provides interactive after-school activities for students.

The rebranded portion of the building called The Dome opened in 2015.

The building was originally Springfield High School before becoming South High School, which closed in 2008 and sat vacant until 2014. That is when a consortium of schools brought together resources from an $11.3 million state Straight A grant, Clark State College and the Global Impact STEM Academy to turn the old building into an educational hub.