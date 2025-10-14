Springfield father, daughter to lead 2026 Clark County United Way campaign

“United Way supports so many agencies, some of which may not have the capacity to go out and ask for support on their own,” Teusink said in the release. “It also gives individuals an easy way to make a difference. That’s why it’s so important to me.”

Teusink is a lifelong Springfield resident who has supported United Way since 1971 and been directly involved for more than 20 years. He was the Clark County campaign chair in 2000. Teusink retired after 50 years in banking, according to the release.

Explore Springfield schools will not collect new taxes even if levy passes

Thurman is Teusink’s eldest daughter and had been in educational administration for the last 15 years. She’s been involved with United Way for 10 years and is currently on the board of directors.

“I want to help bring people together for a common purpose,” Thurman said. “Leading the campaign gives me the opportunity to rally colleagues and friends around something bigger than ourselves and to know that our efforts directly benefit local families and programs in need. That sense of purpose is incredibly motivating.”

United Way Interim Director Natalie Driscoll praised the duo for their work in the community.

“We are thrilled to have Phil and Ally leading our 2026 Clark County campaign,” Driscoll said. “Their longstanding commitment to our community and passion for bringing people together make them the perfect leaders to inspire generosity and support for the programs that truly make a difference in the lives of our neighbors.”

Explore Westcott House marking 20 years since renovation completion

The campaign will support longstanding programs and other organizations, as well as the nonprofit’s new initiative Thrive in Five, which focuses on early brain development and kindergarten readiness. Much of this year’s funds will support local organizations that help children in these early years.

“Investing in the earliest years of a child’s life is one of the most impactful ways we can strengthen our community,” said Driscoll. “Through Thrive in Five, we are committed to giving local children the foundation they need to succeed in school and beyond, which ultimately builds healthier communities and a stronger future for everyone.”

As chairs, Thurman and Teusink will lead a group of volunteers on the campaign cabinet to reach the $1 million goal who will “offer strategic guidance and collaborate closely with the United Way team to passionately promote the impact of United Way and its partner agencies.”

“I’m always proud of how our community comes together and exceeds expectations,” Thurman said. “Watching individuals step up through donations, volunteering or simply spreading the word. It’s inspiring. Looking ahead, I will be most proud if we can get the majority of Clark County schools actively involved in this year’s campaign. Having our schools engaged not only strengthens the effort but also teaches the next generation the importance of giving back.”