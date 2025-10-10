Springfield schools will not collect new taxes even if levy passes

The Ohio Supreme Court last month ruled in favor of the Springfield City School District against the Clark County auditor, finding the auditor’s office needs to continue collecting taxes of a 2013 bond levy. The district sued the auditor in 2024 after the auditor’s office decided it would not collect certain property taxes in the years 2026-31 the school district believed it was owed as a result of voters passing a 2013 bond levy.

The county will continue to assess taxes from the approved 2013 bond levy to upgrade Springfield schools.

The Springfield school district put a $13,995,000 bond levy on the May 2013 ballot, seeking funds to renovate and maintain school buildings that were constructed between 2004 and 2008 with the help of state funding. Voters passed this levy, with 57.8% voting yes, and the tax was to be paid over a maximum of 12 years, according to the lawsuit documents.

School officials issued $5.88 million in bonds in September 2013, but didn’t issue the remaining $8.11 million in bonds until six years later in November 2019. Taxpayers began paying the first part of the taxes in 2014, to cover the principal and interest on the first set of bonds.

There was language about the bonds being repaid over a maximum period not to exceed 12 years. The school district argued that means two separate 12-year repayment windows — they say the “final maturity” dates are Dec. 1, 2026 for the Series 2013 Bond, and Dec. 1, 2031 for the Series 2019 Bond.

The court ruled on the case after the legal deadline to remove issues from the ballot passed, so the 1.5-mill permanent improvement levy will still appear on the ballot.

The school board passed a resolution at its recent meeting affirming no taxes will be collected from the levy even if it passes, according to a district release.

“Our responsibility is twofold: to safeguard the District’s financial integrity and to maintain the trust of our community,” Superintendent Bob Hill said in the release. “This action reflects that commitment and ensures both our students and taxpayers are well served.”

Because the Supreme Court ruled in the district’s favor, the levy that will be on the Nov. 4 ballot is no longer needed to fund existing bond obligations, according to the release.