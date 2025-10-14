Westcott House marking 20 years since renovation completion

The Westcott House, 85 S. Greenmont Ave., will celebrate its legacy with a variety of events and programs through the rest of 2025 starting with a virtual tour of the house, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15 through a Zoom webinar and hosted by Westcott executive director and curator Marta Wojcik and historian Kevin Rose, who will share highlights of the last 20 years.

Wojcik wants this anniversary to be celebrated by the Springfield community and those interested in architecture and Wright’s legacy.

“One of the biggest accomplishments is we’ve sustained relationships within the community, people who are coming to events and inviting friends. It’s been organic and wonderful,” she said.

Wojcik described the pre-renovation state of the house to being an underdog with pieces missing and in disrepair after it was turned into apartments and other changes among several owners over the decades.

“It was almost like filling a void,” she said. “We’re thrilled it’s such a tourist attraction but become more. We were always looking for a world of architecture and design.”

It’s spawned a host of Westcott-led programs such as a popular summer tour series that has been a warm-weather staple taking participants all over the city and sometimes beyond to get a bigger appreciation of the range of architecture and the stories behind them.

Other programs like Pecha Kucha presentations of a topic showing 20 slides in 20 seconds, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization presented several presentations to world-wide audience.

“One of our motivations was to take to the program around the country and more,” said Wojcik.

She also pointed out that 20 years ago, Springfield was yet to experience a community rebirth and the Westcott House became a destination in the early part of that. Now visitors can make a day of a visit to some of the other points of interest.

“We hope it creates its own ecosystem, where people don’t just visit us but stay local, shop and go to restaurants,” she said.

Wojcik said another important part of the success is the volunteers, many of whom are still connected 20 years on.

Long-term goals include continuing to grow in an organizational capacity and partner with other local organizations to co-promote each other.

“The more help we have, the more we can do,” said Wojcik. “We’re excited for what is ahead and for what is possible.”

Other events tying into the 20th anniversary restoration celebration include:

Springfield Day at Westcott, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26. Clark County residents can take a docent-guided tour of the house including the main house, garage, pergola and perennial gardens. Interested people must register for tickets on the Westcott House website.

Westcott Book Club: “The Rise” discussion, 4 p.m. Nov. 9.

Westcott Lecture: Sarah Lewis, author of “The Rise – Creativity, the Gift of Failure, and the Search for Mastery,” 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at the John Legend Theater. Admission is free and it will include a keynote address, question and answer session and book signing.

Westcott Gala, 6 p.m. Nov. 21. Melissa Galt, great granddaughter of Frank Lloyd Wright, will be the guest of honor for a night of cocktails, dinner and a program. Tickets are $85 a person or $1,500 for a reserved eight-person VIP table.

Wright Sites x PechaKucha vol. 7, 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Registration is required.

Westcott Holiday Party, 6 p.m. Dec. 4. The evening will include cocktails, caroling and holiday cheer. Tickets are $75 for non-members and $50 for Westcott members.

Virtual Holiday Party Live Stream, 6 p.m. Dec. 9. This will celebrate the season virtually with people from around the world tuning in. Participation is by registration.

To register for events, tickets or more information on the Westcott House, go to westcotthouse.org.