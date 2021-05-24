Springfield family purchases bowling alley: ‘We bought Northridge Lanes to carry on his legacy.’

Located at 1333 Moorefield Road in Springfield, the bowling alley has 24 lanes, bowling leagues, and a restaurant on the property, and is described as a family fun center.

The late patriarch of the family, Chuck Kearney, worked in the bowling business for nearly 50 years in Springfield and Cincinnati. His widow and children chose to honor his memory by buying Northridge Lanes, where he was general manager for over 10 years prior to his unexpected passing in 2020.

The business is owned by Chuck Kearney’s widow, Shirley Kearney and their children Gina Kearney, Joey Brown and Bo Kearney. Gina will manage day-to-day operations at Northridge, Shirley Kearney will help with inventory and Joey will help with the bar and promotions, said Bo who works in Mason and will not be as involved with the business.

The family plans to keep the same employees and add a few more in the near future. Their goal is to keep Chuck Kearney’s “positive energy going,” by maintaining good relationships with the bowling alley staff, the family said.

Brown, the youngest of the family now working in real estate, has many early memories of the bowling industry.

“My parents worked together every day side by side in the industry and I spent most of my childhood at the lanes with them. Of course he taught us all how to bowl. It wasn’t until many years later that I understood my Dad’s loyalty and work ethic,” she said.

The family relocated from Cincinnati to Springfield in 1981 when Chuck Kearney became general manager at Victory Lanes. He worked in that position for 26 years and made improvements, upgrading the facilities as needed, his family said.

“My dad was the face of the business, he loved the customers and they loved him. He was never cocky or arrogant; he just wanted to have the best center and be successful,” Brown said.

In 2007, Chuck Kearney was offered the general manager position at Northridge Lanes, after the passing of the owners. His oldest daughter Gina Kearney joined as a working partner.

“I began working for my mom and dad at Victory Lanes about 24 years ago. Mom taught me the books and promotions and Dad taught me everything else about the bowling business, including how to bowl,” Gina Kearney said.

She is left handed, but said this never hindered her learning the game from her father.

“I had honor scores due to him coaching me - a 300 game first and then years later an 806 series,” she said.

In addition to coaching his own children, Chuck Kearney was instrumental in changing local high school bowling from only being a club sport to a recognized letter sport. He opened the Northridge facilities for Kenton Ridge High School, Northeastern High School, and Emmanuel Christian Academy for their teams to practice.

The family points to Springfield native Chris Via who bowls with the Professional Bowlers Association as an example of local athletes who developed their skills at Northridge.

“I’m (at Northridge Lanes) all day working on my game,” Via told the Springfield News-Sun in 2012.

The Kearney family started negotiating to buy the bowling alley shortly after Chuck Kearney died.

He was still working seven days a week at Northridge when he passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Jan. 11, 2020 at the age of 81.

Bo Kearney, a mortgage banker, came to help out.

“I’m a mortgage banker so naturally the family came to me to see if I could put this deal together, so I took the lead in the negotiations with Rick Hoppes [the previous owner]. We retained an attorney, CPA, and started working with New Carlisle Federal,” Bo Kearney said.

The negotiation process took around six months before things settled with the family taking on the facility’s operations.

Shirley Kearney looks to the future with hope as the family takes on ownership of Northridge.

“In his older age, Chuck never seemed too interested in ownership, but we all felt it was right and deserved. Our three children and myself came together to purchase Northridge to continue Chuck’s legacy. I believe he is smiling down on us as we continue his passion at the lanes. Chuck is loved by many and sincerely missed, the family is truly grateful to have this opportunity to make him proud,” she said.

The operating company is named Poppie LLC, after the family’s nickname Chuck Kearney.

“We bought Northridge Lanes to carry on his legacy. We feel that Dad spent his life bringing families, schools, individuals, and many other groups and organizations happy and joyful times filled with fun memories. We want to continue to do what he taught us,” Gina Kearney said.