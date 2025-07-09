$4.6M Home Road JFS renovation project complete, to open in August

Jennifer Hutchinson, Clark County administrator, said it’s a big complex so there are other buildings that weren’t a part of this renovation project that have been active, such as the Family Visitation Center for JFS.

The complex, which will be used for JFS services geared toward children in Clark County, was originally supposed to be finished in March 2023. The training and gym building were almost complete at this time besides a few items.

However, a propone tank explosion that same month left a substantial amount of damage, a majority to the training building, that Hutchinson said took close to $1 million to repair.

The explosion lifted the roof off the building, which is why it was a significant expense, said Michelle Noble, assistant county administrator and human resources director, said.

The explosion injured three construction workers, two of whom were hospitalized for non-life-threatening burn injuries and one of whom was treated on scene. No county employees were in the impacted buildings at the time.

The Springfield Fire Division Station #7, doors down from the explosion site, responded to extinguish flames and tended to workers in an old children’s home building after the explosion. A few cars of workers parked near the building project were also damaged from the explosion, some catching fire.

“When the explosion happened, everything kind of stopped,” Hutchinson said, explaining they had difficulties with the original contractor and cut ties with them.

Officials then proceeded with the insurance company to repair the damage that was done by the explosion. Commissioners have paid for the repairs and are waiting reimbursement once it’s all done.

Through that process, they entered into an agreement with Kapp Construction to finish the remaining parts that weren’t done and the damage repairs.

The county has ongoing litigation with Armcorp to “make them whole from the damage they have done,“ Hutchinson said.

Before the campus was renovated, it was a Children’s Home that had kids living there at lease up until the last couple of decades, Noble said. It was a group home setting with a boys building and a girls building, and there were employees working there all the time.

It’s not yet known exactly what JFS will be using the renovated buildings for yet since there isn’t a complete policy in place or how it will be used, Noble said.

The project is complete and a ribbon cutting will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 20 around 525 E. Home Road, near the health district.