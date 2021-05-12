Southeastern superintendent stepping down from dual role as Miami View principal

Southeastern Local School District’s superintendent will be stepping down from his dual role as Miami View School principal.
David Shea, who has been serving as both the superintendent and principal for the last 10 years, will step away from his role at Miami View and continue his role as superintendent.
“It has been a pleasure to serve in the principal position and I have truly enjoyed being with the students and staff at Miami View,” Shea said. “The Board of Education and I have agreed, at this time, that I should focus more energy and time toward the superintendent role and the needs of the central office.”
Tim Bell, the current director of pupil personnel, will take over the role at Miami View and give up his current role to focus on being principal, Shea said.
“Mr. Bell has been employed in the district for 25 years and has a proven track record of handling situations regarding special needs, distance learning, Title I and gifted education. The last four years I have worked side by side with Mr. Bell and I have total confidence in his ability to serve the district in this new capacity,” Shea said.
Shea said no one will be stepping into Bell’s current role as director of pupil personnel as this is only an “exchange of duties.” He said some duties that Bell handles now he will continue to do as principal but some duties will go to the central office for Shea to handle.
“I want to thank everyone for making my last ten years a wonderful experience as the principal of Miami View. I will definitely miss the daily interactions with students, parents and staff that characterize what it means to be a building principal. I truly value all of the relationships that have been created during my time as principal and I look forward to serving our students moving forward in my role as the superintendent,” Shea said.