Southeastern superintendent stepping down from dual role as Miami View principal

David Shea, who has been serving as both the superintendent and principal for the last 10 years, will step away from his role at Miami View and continue his role as superintendent.

“It has been a pleasure to serve in the principal position and I have truly enjoyed being with the students and staff at Miami View,” Shea said. “The Board of Education and I have agreed, at this time, that I should focus more energy and time toward the superintendent role and the needs of the central office.”