Springfield teacher customizes hit song to get students excited about learning

Anderson said she was in a meeting talking about activities for the end of the year and she brought up her idea and that she was stuck on some words, so other staff members helped customize the song.

“We all worked together. We had a Google doc and everybody was typing in the Google doc, and it just came together,” she said.

Stephens, a Springfield community member, big supporter of Lincoln Elementary and the brother of John Legend, performed the song on Thursday with the help from a few first graders. He said it’s “definitely been a blessing.”

Explore Tecumseh High School vaccine clinic draws over 100 people

“Being out here has been a blessing. Being here at Lincoln Elementary with this great staff. Being able to give back. Being able to reward the young men and women here for doing and excellent job this school year,” Stephens said.

Stephens said being able to have the opportunity to be a part of this project is something “that will be a lasting memory in our minds.”

“Giving back to the kids is everything because they’re our future and we have to definitely invest in them,” he said. “I’m glad I was able to do it even though it was hard work... hard work pays off and I can’t wait to see the fruit of our labor.”

Lincoln Elementary Principal Mike Wilson said they are “very fortunate to have such valuable community members like the Stephens family who consistently give back and share their talents with our students.”