Clark County health district: Vaccines within minority community are down; clinics going well

“Over the next couple of weeks the masks are coming off, the health orders are coming off June 2, we do expect to see maybe a little bump, maybe a little surge in cases and then hopefully we will get that under control as we continue to do more and more vaccinations every week,” he said.

Now that those 12-15 can received the vaccine, there are 115,517 people eligible to get the vaccine in the county, Patterson said. Although 46% has gotten one dose and 41% are fully vaccinated, as of Friday, there is still 53% of the county’s population that has not been vaccinated with even one dose.

Patterson said vaccine clinics have been “going really well,” including those held at several schools, and that there has been a “surge” in vaccines.

The number across the boards has gone up about 50%, Patterson said, but he is not sure if the increase is related to the Vax-a-Million or that those 12-15 are eligible to get the vaccine.

He also warmed residents of scams as the Ohio Department of Health did on Friday. He said there are scammers that may try to call you and ask you for your social security number.

“The Department of Health and the Clark County Combined Health District will never call and ask for your social security number. Do not give it to the scammer. There are only two ways to enter, you make the call or you go online, that’s it,” Patterson said.

The health district has 31 vaccine clinics scheduled for next week starting on Monday. To view the time and location, visit the CCCHD’s website or Facebook page.

Clark County had 14,141 cases and 301 deaths of the coronavirus as of Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Friday, 53,588 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Just under 40% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot. Nearly 36% has been fully vaccinated.

