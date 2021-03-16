X

Springfield could lose some clout, money, metro status

An aerial view of downtown Springfield looking east that was taken in 2017. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
By Hasan Karim

A proposal by the federal government to remove 144 cities from the designation of metropolitan statistical areas could affect Springfield.

The federal government is contemplating raising the population criteria for core cities in metro areas from 50,000 residents to 100,000 residents, according to the Associated Press.

However, doing so would reclassify the Springfield area from a metropolitan area to micropolitan.

Springfield had an estimated population of 59,132 as of 2019, according to estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Some worry that the change could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development, according to the Associated Press, as some housing, transportation and Medicare reimbursement programs are directed specifically to metropolitan statistical areas.

Lima and Mansfield are the other two Ohio cities that could loose their metropolitan status if the change occurs, according to the Associated Press.

If approved, the change would not take place until 2023.

