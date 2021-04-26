Springfield commissioners to weigh several purchases, next phase of housing development

That project aims to bring 231 new homes into the area and the third phase of the project would add 59 lots for home construction. So far, 139 plots have been added as a result of the previous phases of the project.

In addition to that, commissioners will be asked to approve several emergency ordinances, with one allowing the purchasing of various mowing equipment for an amount not to exceed $247,690.

Another would authorize the issuance of a purchase order on one stainless steel dump body truck for an amount not to exceed $91,695

Commissioners will also be asked to allow for an increase in the cost associated with the construction of two covered storage facilities from ClearSpan, for an amount not to exceed $24,350.95, for a total amount not to exceed $109,358.92.

The public meeting will take place at the City Hall Forum and will start at 7 p.m..

Attendance at the meeting will be limited due to the pandemic. Those who wish to attend will be asked to wear masks, maintain social distancing and submit to temperature checks upon entering the building.