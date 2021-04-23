Springfield deemed 5th hottest housing market in the country by USA Today

The Springfield area is the fifth hottest housing market in the country, according to USA Today.
The national publication released a list of what it deemed as the top 20 housing markets in the United States based on a number of housing trends.
Springfield came in at number 5 and bested other Ohio cities on the list such as Columbus, which came in at number 19, and Akron, which was last on the list.
The determination was made using the number of unique views per property as well as the number of days a listing stayed active on Realtor.com, according to USA Today.
Homes in the markets listed received up to four times the number of views per listing compared to the national average, according to USA Today.
The news organization added that homes in markets listed in the top 20 are selling 23 to 44 days more quickly than the typical property in the United States overall.
The list used data from March and showed that homes on the market in the Springfield area are averaging 3.7 views per property.
Those homes were also listed as being on the market for an average of 26 days with a median home price of $145,000.