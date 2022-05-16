Springfield-Clark CTC students win awards at SkillsUSA state championships

The top 18 students from the state competed in leadership and skills competitions, where several CTC students placed in the top 10, including:

Nadia Mendoza, Tecumseh senior in the Dental Assisting program, placed second (silver medal) in the Dental Assisting contest.

Gayheart, Tecumseh senior in the Medical Assisting program; Harrington, Northeastern senior in the EMT program; Smith, Clark-Shawnee senior in the Nursing Assisting program; and Ridgeway, Northeastern junior in the Nursing Assisting program placed first (gold medal) in the Health Knowledge Bowl contest as a team of four.

Tom Stevens, Northeastern senior in the Electrical Trades program, placed sixth in the Industrial Motor Controls contest.

Julie Reinhardt, Tecumseh senior in the EMT program, placed ninth in the Medical Math contest.

Molly Hastings, Greenon senior in the EMT program, placed sixth in the Medical Terminology contest.

Hayes, Tecumseh senior in the Engineering & Architectural Design program, placed second (silver medal) in the Pin Design presentation contest.

Cassandra Lovelock, Tecumseh junior in the Computer Graphic Arts program; Lucia Morales Sorrell, Springfield junior in the Computer Graphic Arts program; and Psalm Padilla (Rue), Springfield junior in the Computer Graphic Arts program placed third (bronze medal) in the Promotional Bulletin Board contest as a team of three.

Aaron King, a homeschooled senior in the Engineering & Architectural Design program, placed 10th in the Technical Drafting contest.

Kaiden Boggs, Northwestern junior in the welding program, placed fifth in the welding contest.

Colton Roberts, Clark-Shawnee junior in the Welding program; Danniel Rogers, Global Impact STEM Academy, a junior in the welding program; and Kole Bereczky, Northwestern junior in the welding program placed sixth in the Welding Fabrication contest as a team of three.

During the state championships, SkillsUSA state elections were held to elect seven students who will lead the state chapter during the 2022-23 school year. Four students from CTC qualified to run for state office including Alison Phillips, Northwestern junior in the Nursing Assisting program; Kaylene Olivero, Kenton Ridge junior in the Medical Assisting program; Tehya Maxwell, Northeastern junior in the Computer Graphic Arts program; and Victoria Baylor, Tecumseh junior in the Computer Graphic Arts program. Maxwell was one of the four that was elected as one of the seven state officers.