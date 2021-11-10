3 students from Springfield-Clark CTC elected to regional office

Tehya Maxwell, a junior from Northeastern High School in the computer graphic arts program; Alison Phillips, a junior from Northeastern in the health occupations program; and Carley Sontag, a junior from Kenton Ridge in the electrical trades program; were elected into office, taking three of the seven offices available at the Southwest regional level, Springfield-Clark announced.

The three will serve the Southwest Region of Ohio for the 2021-22 school year. They will attend a weeklong training from Jan. 17-21, and their specific offices will be assigned during their training.