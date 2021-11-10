3 students from Springfield-Clark CTC elected to regional office

Three students from Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center have won a spot at the regional office.
Tehya Maxwell, a junior from Northeastern High School in the computer graphic arts program; Alison Phillips, a junior from Northeastern in the health occupations program; and Carley Sontag, a junior from Kenton Ridge in the electrical trades program; were elected into office, taking three of the seven offices available at the Southwest regional level, Springfield-Clark announced.
The three will serve the Southwest Region of Ohio for the 2021-22 school year. They will attend a weeklong training from Jan. 17-21, and their specific offices will be assigned during their training.
The six regions in Ohio held their regional elections over the weekend. As part of the Southwest region, Springfield-Clark had five students who qualified to run for regional office and ran against 19 other students from 16 different career technical schools statewide. Out of those five, Maxwell, Phillips and Sontag were selected.
Eighteen total students from Springfield-Clark CTC attended the SkillsUSA State Fall Leadership Conference over the weekend at the Columbus Convention Center, the release stated. At the conference, over 750 student leaders from Ohio attended leadership training sessions, learned how to run a school chapter and heard from a motivational speaker.
The conference is run by the seven state officers, who were elected this past April. Three Springfield-Clark CTC students currently serving as state officers include Brinkli Hayes, a senior from Tecumseh in the engineering & architectural design program; and Molly Hastings and Lilly Rowland, both seniors from Greenon in the EMT program.
About the Author