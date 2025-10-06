Springfield-Clark CTC only school in county to score overall 5-stars on state report card

CTC’s report card reflects the Career Technical Planning District (CTPD) and takes into account all students located on CTC’s campus, satellite programs and students in Clark County who are enrolled in a career-technical course. Some report card measures include only career technical “concentrators,” students who have completed two or more program-level courses in the same career field, and each component is scored and weighted on multiple factors.

Explore Tecumseh schools has second highest gap closing scores in Clark County on state report card

The center scored 5 stars in career and post-secondary readiness and post-program outcomes, the same as last year.

Post-program outcomes show 96% of students who concentrated in a career technical path report they’re employed, enlisted or enrolled, “suggesting that career technical program concentration in our county truly jumpstarts students on their path to being career ready, college ready and life ready,” Patrick said.

Career and post-secondary readiness measures how well students are prepared for work or college and considers students’ participation in work-based learning such as apprenticeships, college credit plus, career technical student organizations and other factors.

Patrick said the target score to earn a 5 in this category is 93% and the center scored 120.6%, which indicates students concentrating on career tech programs in the county “are achieving milestones.”

“(These two) categories speak to the essence of what we do for the workforce development space here in Clark County. They are at the heart of what makes us a 5/5 star overall and are why we continue to grow,” Patrick said.

They earned 4 stars in achievement, also the same as last year, which is largely based on technical skill attainment and the career technical version of an end of course exam, Patrick said, and 66.8% in performance index, a slight increase from last year’s 66%.

As for graduation, they scored 5 stars, an increase from last year’s 4 stars. The four-year rate was the same as last year’s 96.5%, and the five-year rate was an increase to 97.6% from 84.9%.

Patrick said the graduation rates highlight students who concentrated — meaning they completed at least two or more CTE courses in a single pathway — in a career tech program are graduating within four years in Clark County, “compared to 88.3% of all students across the state and closely aligned to 97.1% of CTE concentrators across the state,” she said.