Tecumseh schools has second highest gap closing scores in Clark County on state report card

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s data report for each school district includes 17 different metrics related to achievement, gap closing, early literacy, graduation and progress.

Tecumseh’s report card this year showed improvement on seven of those markers and decline on three, while six stayed the same and one is a newly added component rating.

The district increased its gap closing to 4 stars compared to last year’s 3 stars, increasing to 46.6% from 39.7%.

“Particularly exciting, Tecumseh Local Schools increased our gap closing rating from 3 to 4 stars, driven by strong performance among English learners and gifted students,” Crew said.

Tecumseh scored 3.5 stars overall, the same as last year. They also had the same scores as last year with 4 stars in progress, 3 stars in achievement and early literacy, and 2 stars in graduation, as well as in the newly added college-career ready star component.

The district increased its scores in categories of:

The district’s performance index, which rose to 74.1% compared to last year’s 72.7%

Graduation rates, which rose slightly to 89.9% from 88%

Four-year graduation rates, which rose to 91.1% from 85.8%

College-career readiness, which rose to 60.7% from 50.5%

Crew said this year marked progress in the college-career readiness category, with the high school increasing 44.5% since 2022.

She also highlighted the high school earning 4 stars in the achievement category, up from 3 stars last year, and it increased graduation rates to nearly 90%The middle and elementary schools improved in areas of performance and growth index. Although they had some high scores, the district also had areas of decline. The district slightly decreased in early literacy to 69.4% from 70%, as well as to 88.2% from 91.4% in five-year graduation.

“While our state report card reflects both areas of progress and areas still in need of growth, we view it as a valuable tool to guide our continuous improvement. We are proud of the gains our students and staff have made, and we remain committed to building on that momentum,” Crew said.